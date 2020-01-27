Anna Stewart has been one of the key players for the girl's basketball team at Metro-East Lutheran High School, averaging 5.5 rebounds a game. Stewart has been one of the Knights' most dependable players so far this season.

So much so, Stewart has been named Riverbender.com's MELHS Female Athlete of the Month for January 2020.

Stewart, who plays for head coach Rob Stock, is a defensive specialist and loves to play defense more than offense. She's been playing since second grade, and what Stewart loves about the game is its competitive atmosphere.

She thanked her parents, her siblings, and God for all of her success on the court.

"I would like to thank my parents, Mike and Amy Stewart, for coming to all my games and pushing me to the best I can be," Stewart said, "My siblings, Madeline and Samuel Stewart, for constantly supporting me, and lastly, God for blessing me with a wonderful life."

Being involved in sports and other extracurricular activities had helped Stewart develop her work ethic, and taught her how to work and strive under pressure.

"Without taking challenging classes in high school, and being involved in many clubs and sports," Stewart said, "I would have not developed my work ethic, or the desire to do my best. Sports have definitely developed tough skin and the ability to work well under pressure and stress."

Stewart doesn't really have time to pursue hobbies, as her time is taken by practices, games, and schoolwork. She does hope to pursue some new hobbies in college, however.

"I am excited to discover new hobbies in college," Stewart said.

Stewart currently carries a 4.4 weighted GPA at school and plans on attending Missouri State University in Springfield next fall. She doesn't think she'll play intercollegiate sports but will play intramurals while at MSU. She plans on majoring in criminology and pre-law. Stewart also plays soccer for the Knights, mainly in the backfield and midfield.

