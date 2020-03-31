BETHALTO --- Anna Hall, a senior forward for the Civic Memorial High School girls basketball team, had an outstanding season for one of the best teams in the St. Louis area, helping CM overcome the loss of key player Harper Buhs to season-ending knee surgery and midseason turmoil as the Eagles finished the season 29-6 and earned a Sweet Sixteen berth in the IHSA Class 3A playoffs.

For all of her tremendous efforts during the season, Hall has been named the March, 2020 Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for CM.

Hall, who's head coach was Jeff Ochs, led the Eagles in most statistical categories, averaging 16.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.7 steals-per-game. She broke the 20-point barrier 10 times during the season, with a 32-point effort against Jersey on Feb. 13 her best scoring game of the season. Hall also scored 26 against Quincy Notre Dame on Feb. 1, had a 25-point effort against Waterloo on Feb. 3, and hit for 24 twice, against Taylorville Nov. 23 and against Collinsville Dec. 2.

Hall also had 14 rebounds, her season high, in the game against Jersey, collected 12 boards against Cahokia on Feb. 18, and had 11 rebounds three times, on Jan. 20 against Collinsville, Feb. 3 against Waterloo and Feb. 20 against East St. Louis.

She especially shined in the State Farm Classic in Bloomington-Normal over the holidays. scoring a total of 58 points as the Eagles finished fourth in a field that contained some of the better teams from Chicagoland, and had streaks of nine and 15 consecutive games where she scored in double figures. She was named the team's Most Valuable Player at the recent Winter Awards event at CM High, and also was named 3A-4A Player of the Year by the Belleville News-Democrat.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

