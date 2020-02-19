JERSEYVILLE - Abby Manns has been playing basketball since third grade and accomplished much for Jersey Community High School. Manns has been named the Jersey Community High School Female Athlete of the Month for February.

Manns, a senior is coached by Kevin Strebel. "I would like to thank my parents, three brothers, coaches, and teammates for always pushing me to do my best."

Manns recently scored her 1,000th point during the Highland game.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This year I also made the all-tournament teams for the Alton, Jerseyville, and Carrollton tournaments," Manns said.

Manns said in her free time, she really enjoys going to concerts and hanging with her friends.

Manns plans on going to the University of Illinois and major in architecture. She is a member of the National Honors Society and has made the High Honor Roll.

She plays volleyball for the Panthers as a middle hitter.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors, and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future

More like this: