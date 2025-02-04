Adelia Sandifer.ALTON — Recently, Alton High School senior Adelia Sandifer took the initiative to organize a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Showcase aimed at informing incoming freshmen about the various elective classes offered within the CTE department.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The event provided a platform for upperclassmen currently enrolled in CTE courses to share their experiences and insights.

Article continues after sponsor message

The AHS higher-level students engaged with the freshmen, answering questions and helping them navigate their options for future studies.

Sandifer's efforts were focused on ensuring that the younger students understood the opportunities available to them in the CTE curriculum.

The showcase was designed not only to inform but also to encourage participation in elective classes, which play a significant role in preparing students for future careers.

By facilitating direct interaction between upperclassmen and freshmen, Sandifer aimed to foster a supportive learning environment and promote the benefits of CTE programs at Alton High School.

More like this:

Collinsville Area Vocational Center Groundbreaking Ceremony Begins Construction On $25 million State-of-the-Art Workforce Facility
Mar 24, 2025
Collinsville Area Vocational Center Expansion Begins for Metro East High Schools
Mar 25, 2025
Difference Makers: Alton High School Class Builds Little Free Pantry for Community Members
Feb 5, 2025
Area Students Named To Westminster College Fall 2024 Dean's List
Jan 14, 2025
Several Area Students Receive Greenville University Dean's List Recognition
Jan 16, 2025

 