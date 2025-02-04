ALTON — Recently, Alton High School senior Adelia Sandifer took the initiative to organize a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Showcase aimed at informing incoming freshmen about the various elective classes offered within the CTE department.

The event provided a platform for upperclassmen currently enrolled in CTE courses to share their experiences and insights.

The AHS higher-level students engaged with the freshmen, answering questions and helping them navigate their options for future studies.

Sandifer's efforts were focused on ensuring that the younger students understood the opportunities available to them in the CTE curriculum.

The showcase was designed not only to inform but also to encourage participation in elective classes, which play a significant role in preparing students for future careers.

By facilitating direct interaction between upperclassmen and freshmen, Sandifer aimed to foster a supportive learning environment and promote the benefits of CTE programs at Alton High School.

