Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

JERSEY - Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 recently recognized Abby Chin, a senior and Adobe intern, for her innovative bulletin board design at Jersey Community High School.

Chin’s work, which now enhances a hallway at the school, was publicly acknowledged by the district.

The design project reflects a collaboration between the student’s internship experience and the school environment.

Article continues after sponsor message

The district expressed gratitude for Chin’s contribution, highlighting the positive impact of student involvement in school improvement efforts.

More like this:

Jerseyville High Schooler Named to the Illinois State Board of Education Student Advisory Council
3 days ago
Alton Youth Symphony Highlights Success Of Jersey Community Graduate
Aug 18, 2025
Grafton Families Enjoy Free Food and Games at Annual Event
Aug 4, 2025
Jersey Community Hospital Foundation Hosts Duck Races to Purchase New Ambulance
Aug 30, 2025
Illinois Rural and Small Schools Association Honors Jersey's Allen Snyder For Innovative Teaching
Jul 22, 2025

 