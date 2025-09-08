JERSEY - Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 recently recognized Abby Chin, a senior and Adobe intern, for her innovative bulletin board design at Jersey Community High School.

Chin’s work, which now enhances a hallway at the school, was publicly acknowledged by the district.

The design project reflects a collaboration between the student’s internship experience and the school environment.

The district expressed gratitude for Chin’s contribution, highlighting the positive impact of student involvement in school improvement efforts.