Senior Abby Chin Transforms Jersey High School Hallway Design
Abby Chin’s innovative bulletin board design brightens Jersey Community High School, showcasing the creative potential of student internships within the district.
JERSEY - Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 recently recognized Abby Chin, a senior and Adobe intern, for her innovative bulletin board design at Jersey Community High School.
Chin’s work, which now enhances a hallway at the school, was publicly acknowledged by the district.
The design project reflects a collaboration between the student’s internship experience and the school environment.
The district expressed gratitude for Chin’s contribution, highlighting the positive impact of student involvement in school improvement efforts.
