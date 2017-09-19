EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 students and staff recently did their part to send love and hope to the survivors and victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Edwardsville School District 7 recently demonstrated generosity way above and beyond what most would do raising $17,500 for the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort. The campaign was appropriately titled “Hats for Harvey.”

“We are proud of the way our children respond to calls to help from areas experiencing such widespread devastation,” Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said. “Plans are underway to conduct a similar campaign for residents in Florida as they begin to recover from their recent hurricane.”

Children donated funds on a specific Friday as part of the campaign to wear a hat in support of Hurricane Harvey victims.

LeClaire Elementary School Principal Dr. Cornelia Smith said she was extremely proud of her school for raising $1,229 for the effort and in general for all the students and staff working together for the cause.

“The campaign lasted four days because of Labor Day (no school on Monday). The Leclaire families are always so charitable. I am honored to be a part of this amazing school. When I talked with the students in morning meeting about helping others, they were all listening so intently.

“I am very proud of the difference our little school can make! We are glad to be a part of this District-wide initiative. I hope this effort will send a message of love and hope to the survivors of Hurricane Harvey.”

