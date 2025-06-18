EDWARDSVILLE — State Senators Jason Plummer and Erica Harriss will host an End of Session Town Hall on Tuesday, June 24, to discuss legislation passed during the recent Spring Session.

The event is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Edwardsville Gun Club, located at 4104 Staunton Road in Edwardsville. Plummer represents the Edwardsville area, while Harriss serves the Glen Carbon district.

The town hall aims to provide constituents with an overview of key measures enacted by the state legislature and offer an opportunity for public engagement. For more information, contact Amanda at 217-782-0956.