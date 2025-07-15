MARYVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has teamed up with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office to host an ICASH event this Thursday at the East Alton Municipal Building.

Constituents are encouraged to stop by to check if they are owed unclaimed property and receive assistance filing a claim.

ICASH Event Details

Who: Senator Erica Harriss; Illinois State Treasurer’s Office

When: Thursday, July 17, 2025, from 9AM-12PM

Where: East Alton Municipal Building, 119 West Main Street, East Alton, IL 62024

ICASH events help residents across Illinois locate and reclaim unclaimed property. Since 2015, more than $2 billion in assets have been returned to Illinoisans. Unclaimed property can include everything from forgotten bank accounts and uncashed checks to insurance payments, stocks, and even the contents of safe deposit boxes.

