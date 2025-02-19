SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the following statement following the 2025-2026 State of the State and State Budget Address:

"This budget proposal fails to meet the critical needs of everyday Illinoisans. Year after year, our state passes its largest budget in history—without cutting taxes or providing meaningful relief to residents. This pattern is both concerning and unsustainable.

"Just last week, our state faced a $3.2 billion shortfall. Now, suddenly, the Governor claims to have 'found' $2 billion. This isn’t fiscal responsibility—it’s fuzzy math. Our state must go further by delivering real tax relief, ensuring safer streets, improving our schools, and driving true economic growth.”

