EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is inviting residents across the 56th District to register for her Free Constituent Resource Card as a way to explore more than a dozen Illinois Museums and Parks in the greater Chicagoland area.

“This is one of the many benefits my office can help provide to the residents we serve,” said Senator Harriss. “While Chicago may seem far away to some, this free museum pass is a great way to explore our state’s parks and museums with complimentary admission.”

The Illinois Museums and Parks for 2025 include:

Adler Planetarium

The Art Institute of Chicago

Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Chicago Botanic Garden

Chicago Children’s Museum

Chicago History Museum

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

The Field Museum

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center

Lincoln Park Zoo

Museum of Contemporary Art

National Museum of Mexican Art

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

John G. Shedd Aquarium

The pass is provided to Senator Harriss’ office by the Museums in the Park Organization. One group of up to four (4) can reserve the pass at a time.

For those interested in reserving the pass, visit https://senatorericaharriss.com/museum-pass-request/ or by calling 618-307-5789.

