Senator Harriss Offers Free Pass to Illinois Parks and Museums
EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is inviting residents across the 56th District to register for her Free Constituent Resource Card as a way to explore more than a dozen Illinois Museums and Parks in the greater Chicagoland area.
“This is one of the many benefits my office can help provide to the residents we serve,” said Senator Harriss. “While Chicago may seem far away to some, this free museum pass is a great way to explore our state’s parks and museums with complimentary admission.”
The Illinois Museums and Parks for 2025 include:
- Adler Planetarium
- The Art Institute of Chicago
- Brookfield Zoo Chicago
- Chicago Botanic Garden
- Chicago Children’s Museum
- Chicago History Museum
- DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center
- The Field Museum
- Griffin Museum of Science and Industry
- Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center
- Lincoln Park Zoo
- Museum of Contemporary Art
- National Museum of Mexican Art
- National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture
- Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
- John G. Shedd Aquarium
The pass is provided to Senator Harriss’ office by the Museums in the Park Organization. One group of up to four (4) can reserve the pass at a time.
For those interested in reserving the pass, visit https://senatorericaharriss.com/museum-pass-request/ or by calling 618-307-5789.
