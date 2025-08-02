GLEN CARBON — Several key initiatives led by State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) were officially signed into law today following the 2025 Spring Legislative Session. The measures address critical issues ranging from disability rights and public safety to fiscal responsibility and environmental accountability.

“Each of these new laws represents common-sense reforms that put people first,” said Senator Harriss. “Whether it’s protecting vulnerable residents, simplifying government processes, or holding polluters accountable, I’m proud to see these efforts become law.”

House Bill 57 updates the Essential Support Persons Act to include Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILAs) under the law’s protections. This change ensures that residents of CILAs have the same rights to receive essential visitors as those living in other state-regulated facilities.

“This law guarantees that no resident is left isolated, and that vital personal support can be established regardless of the type of care facility they live in,” said Senator Harriss.

House Bill 1120 removes the outdated and unnecessary blood type field from Illinois driver’s licenses. Previously found on the back of the license, the blood type section was often blank or inaccurate and is non-certified by emergency responders or healthcare providers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This small change improves clarity and efficiency at the Secretary of State’s office and ensures our IDs are accurate and useful,” Senator Harriss noted.

Senate Bill 2463, developed in partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, addresses the costly problem of abandoned oil wells. The law ensures that oil well operators, and not taxpayers, are financially responsible for properly closing and remediating sites once drilling operations have ceased.

“This is about accountability,” said Senator Harriss. “Taxpayers shouldn’t be footing the bill when operators walk away from their obligations.”

Senator Harriss emphasized that these bills are rooted in real-world concerns brought forward by constituents, agencies, and community stakeholders.

“When we listen to the people we serve, we get legislation that works,” said Senator Harriss. “These laws reflect my commitment to the people of the 56th District.”

More like this: