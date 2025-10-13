SPRINGFIELD — To honor the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of Illinois veterans, State Senator Erica Harriss is encouraging residents to share photos and stories of their loved ones who served in the United States Armed Forces. These submissions will be featured in the “Honoring All Who Served” Veterans Day Display in the Illinois State Capitol Rotunda from October 28 through November 13.

“Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the bravery and sacrifices of those who have defended our freedoms,” said Senator Harriss. “This display is a meaningful way to keep their legacies alive and ensure we never forget the faces and stories of these heroes who have shaped our nation.”

Families are encouraged to submit a photo (military photos preferred but not required) along with a written story of no more than 250 words. Submissions should also include the veteran’s name, military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy), and conflict served (Afghanistan, Iraq, September 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, WWII, WWI, Peacetime, or other).

The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 24, 2025. Submissions can be emailed to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov or mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 110 D Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706. For questions, call (217) 782-1154.

