ALTON - Following the tragic death of a former Alton K9, State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has filed legislation to enhance legal protections for those who intentionally harm working K9 animals.

“Our K9 officers play a critical role in protecting and serving our communities,” said Senator Harriss. “They risk their lives to help keep our communities safe, and we have a responsibility to ensure they receive the protection they deserve.”

Under Senate Bill 2091, individuals convicted of willfully or maliciously torturing, mutilating, injuring, disabling, poisoning, or killing service animals, law enforcement animals, search and rescue dogs, or accelerant detection canines would face stricter consequences.

The push for this legislation comes in the wake of the tragic death of Alton Police Department K9 Odin, who was killed in the line of duty last August while protecting his community. K9 Odin's sacrifice has underscored the need for stronger laws to hold offenders accountable and to honor the vital contributions of these courageous animals.

“K9 Odin was more than just a police dog — he was a partner, a protector, and a hero. His sacrifice is a painful reminder of the risks these animals face every day in service to our communities,” said Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford. “This bill is a crucial step toward ensuring that those who harm these brave animals are held accountable.”

Currently, if the animal is not killed or totally disabled, the offense is classified as a Class 4 felony. SB2091 would elevate the charge to a Class 3 felony. If the animal is killed or totally disabled, the offense would increase from a Class 3 felony to a Class 2 felony.

Senate Bill 2091 currently sits in the Assignments Committee. State Representative Amy Elik (111th-Alton) has filed to carry the bill in the House.

