EDWARDSVILLE – In recognition of Mother’s Day and the essential needs of families in the Metro East, State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is proud to announce the launch of her 3rd Annual Mother’s Day Diaper Drive, taking place from April 14 to May 9, 2025. The drive aims to collect essential childcare items for local mothers and children in partnership with Safe Families for Children Metro East.

“This initiative is about lifting up the incredible mothers in our community who are working hard every day to care for their children,” said Senator Harriss. “We want to ensure they feel supported and appreciated this Mother’s Day.”

Members of the public are invited to contribute by donating new, unopened items. Requested items include diapers (sizes 3, 4, and 5), pull-ups (boys and girls, 2T–5T), sippy cups, baby wipes, toddler-sized socks and underwear, toothbrushes and toothpaste for toddlers, shea moisturizing shampoo and conditioner, shea moisturizing spray for curly hair, and other curly hair care products.

All donations must be dropped off or mailed to Senator Harriss’ District Office at 120 N Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville, IL 62025 by May 9.

Senator Harriss and her team will personally deliver the collected items to Safe Families for Children Metro East, ensuring that donations reach mothers just in time for Mother's Day.

“We encourage everyone to participate whether by donating or helping spread the word so that together we can make a meaningful impact for families in our area,” said Senator Harriss.

For more information or questions about the drive, please contact the district office at 618-307-5789.

