EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) extends her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in her annual Valentines for Seniors Card Drive, making this year’s event a tremendous success.

“Each year, we continue to brighten the faces of our senior community through this initiative, and I’m thankful to those who have taken the time to make cards for us to deliver to facilities across the 56th District,” said Senator Harriss.

Thanks to the generosity of students, scout groups, churches, and community members, hundreds of beautifully crafted Valentine’s cards were delivered to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other long-term care centers. This outpouring of kindness helped brighten the day for many seniors, reminding them that they are cherished and appreciated.