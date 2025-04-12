SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is continuing her push for tax relief at the Illinois State Capitol by filing extensions on bills aimed at saving Illinois residents money. The push comes following the assignment of her bills to the Revenue Committee, where she hopes to present them this week.

“High taxes are a constant concern for the people I represent, who are struggling to pay their bills and raise their families,” said Senator Harriss. “Providing tax relief is a top priority for me, and I will continue to advocate for legislation that eases the burden on Illinois residents.”

The following legislation has been granted a committee deadline extension:

Senate Bill 2086 : This bill raises the income eligibility for the Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption to $75,000 and ties future increases to inflation.

: This bill raises the income eligibility for the Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption to $75,000 and ties future increases to inflation. Senate Bill 2095: This bill would increase the general homestead exemption to $10,000 for tax year 2025 in all counties. Starting in 2026 and beyond, the exemption will automatically adjust each year based on inflation, increasing by the lesser of 5% or the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase. This ensures homeowners receive ongoing property tax relief that keeps pace with rising costs.

Senator Harriss highlighted that these proposals are designed to ease the financial burden on hardworking Illinois families and stimulate local economies.

“Illinois families deserve meaningful relief, and I am proud to put forward practical solutions that can make a real difference,” concluded Senator Harriss.

