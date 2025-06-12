EDWARDSVILLE – Fresh off the 2025 Spring Legislative Session, State Senator Erica Harriss (56th–Glen Carbon) proudly presented Senate Resolution 112, honoring members of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) and the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA) at an appreciation event today.

“Our teachers play a vital role in shaping the lives of students—not just in the classroom, but throughout our communities,” said Senator Harriss. “This resolution recognizes the commitment of SURS retirees who dedicated their careers to educating future generations, building strong institutions, and enriching the fabric of our state. Their legacy continues to influence Illinois today.”

Senate Resolution 112 designates June 13, 2025 as SURS Retirees Appreciation Day in Illinois, celebrating the contributions of more than 63,000 individuals who devoted their careers to the state’s higher education system.

“Thank you, Senator Harriss, for your leadership in making sure the contributions of the retirees of Illinois public higher education institutions receive the proper attention and appreciation from Illinois citizens, and current and future students who continue to benefit from the legacy of their service,” said Bryan Soady, SUAA Executive Director/CEO.

“On behalf of the SIUE Chapter of SUAA, thank you to Senator Harriss for her leadership and initiative in signing on as the primary sponsor of Senate Resolution 112,” said Keith Becherer, SIUE SUAA Chapter President. “The bipartisan support from the additional Senators who joined with Senator Harriss sends a positive message across the entire state, acknowledging the contributions of retirees from our Illinois community colleges and universities. It is an honor that Senator Harriss, a proud SIUE alumna, invited members from our campus community to help celebrate this special day.”

To mark the occasion, SUAA and SURS members gathered for an appreciation event at Bin 51 in Edwardsville. During the celebration, Senator Harriss personally presented a framed copy of the resolution to attendees and expressed her gratitude for their years of service and dedication.

