SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Senate Republican Leader John Curran (41st-Downers Grove) has appointed Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) to serve on the state’s newly created Increasing Representation of Women in Technology Task Force.

“Both as a small business owner and State Senator, Sen. Harriss has proven her commitment to increasing economic development in Illinois,” said Curran who co-sponsored the legislation. “I look forward to learning more about the task force’s recommendations to improve business in our state by increasing female representation in Illinois’ technology workforce.”

The task force, which includes 20 members, was created following the passage of SB 2682, a bipartisan effort that was unanimously approved by the General Assembly in May. The Governor signed the measure into law in August (P.A. 103-0912), and the group will begin its work in early 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It's an honor to be chosen for this important work,” said Senator Harriss. “Data tells us this will be an industry which will continue to experience explosive growth, and I'm thankful for the opportunity to learn more, and help Illinois become a destination for development in this sector.”

The Increasing Representation of Women in Technology Task Force will focus on analyzing workforce data, setting goals to enhance women’s participation in technology roles, and identifying practical solutions to drive workforce improvements. The task force will also provide recommendations to guide state policies supporting the growth and sustainability of Illinois' technology sector.

The group is required to meet quarterly and submit an annual report to the Governor and the General Assembly by December 1 each year. A final comprehensive report is due by December 1, 2028. The Act will be repealed on January 1, 2030.

For more information about the task force and its members, click here.

More like this: