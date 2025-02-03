State Senator Erica Harriss

SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is set to take on a key leadership role once again, continuing as the Minority Spokesperson for the Illinois Senate Local Government Committee in the 104th General Assembly.

“There are so many committees to serve on, but as a former county board member, I’ve found my experience to be especially useful in this role,” said Senator Harriss. “I’m excited to keep working on the issues that matter to our communities.”

The new General Assembly kicked off on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, bringing new leadership roles and committee assignments.

This year, Senator Harriss will serve on six different Senate committees: Energy and Public Utilities, Licensed Activities, Local Government (MS), Transportation, Veterans Affairs, and Appropriations – Health and Human Services.

“I’m really looking forward to diving into my work on the Transportation and Licensed Activities committees,” said Senator Harriss. “Representing the Metro East—a major hub for transportation and higher education—I know how important these issues are for our region.”

Senator Harriss has also served on the Senate Higher Education and Pension committees.

