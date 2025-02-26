EDWARDSVILLE - State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is pleased to announce the return of her Traveling Office Hours for March.

“I’m excited to bring back our Traveling Office Hours for 2025,” said Senator Harriss. “These events have been a great way to connect with residents across the district, and my team and I are committed to making government more accessible. Whether you have a question, need assistance, or just want to share your thoughts, we’re here to help.”

Staff will be on hand to help constituents with any state issues they may have.

Traveling Office Hours for March are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Hayner Public Library

132 Alton Square, Alton

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

East Alton Library

250 Washington Avenue, East Alton

1-3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Wood River Public Library

326 E Ferguson Avenue, Wood River

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bethalto Public Library

321 S. Prairie Street, Bethalto

1-3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Fairview Heights Library

10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Collinsville Memorial Public Library

408 W Main Street, Collinsville

1-3 p.m.

For more information on Senator Harriss’ Traveling Office Hours, call her district office at (618) 307-5789 or email harriss@ilsenategop.org.

If you are unable to attend the Traveling Office Hours, Senator Harriss’ district office is located at 120 N. Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

