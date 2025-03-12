EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is offering an exciting opportunity for undergraduate students to gain hands-on experience in government, and public affairs through a Legislative Internship at her district office in Edwardsville.

“This is a great opportunity for students who are passionate about public service and want to make a difference in their community,” said Senator Harriss. “Interns will play a vital role in engaging with constituents and ensuring everyone’s voices are heard in the 56th District.”

This paid internship will allow students to connect directly with constituents through various forms of community outreach. Interns will develop valuable communication and problem-solving skills while gaining insight into the legislative process.

Students may also apply for academic credit based on their university’s guidelines. Those interested in applying or seeking more information should contact Haden Jones, District Operations Specialist, at hjones@sgop.ilga.gov or call 217-782-5247.

