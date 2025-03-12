State Senator Erica Harriss

EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is offering an exciting opportunity for undergraduate students to gain hands-on experience in government, and public affairs through a Legislative Internship at her district office in Edwardsville.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is a great opportunity for students who are passionate about public service and want to make a difference in their community,” said Senator Harriss. “Interns will play a vital role in engaging with constituents and ensuring everyone’s voices are heard in the 56th District.”

This paid internship will allow students to connect directly with constituents through various forms of community outreach. Interns will develop valuable communication and problem-solving skills while gaining insight into the legislative process.

Students may also apply for academic credit based on their university’s guidelines. Those interested in applying or seeking more information should contact Haden Jones, District Operations Specialist, at hjones@sgop.ilga.gov or call 217-782-5247.

More like this:

Budzinski Launches 2025 Congressional Art Competition
Mar 24, 2025
Alton School District to Host Meeting About Available Special Education Services
Mar 17, 2025
Bost Sets 2025 Congressional Art Competition
Mar 21, 2025
Alton Students Recognized for Writing and Illustrating Their First Books
Mar 25, 2025
East Alton School District #13 Boyz 2 Men Program Receives Grant
2 days ago

 