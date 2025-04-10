Senator Harriss Announces Fire Department Grants
SPRINGFIELD - State Senator Erica Harriss and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) are pleased to announce that more than a dozen Small Equipment Grants have been awarded to fire departments across Madison and St. Clair counties, which make up all or part of the 56th Senate District.
“These departments are the backbone of emergency response in our communities,” said Senator Harriss. “This funding will help ensure they have the tools and equipment they need to respond quickly and safely. I'm proud to support the brave men and women who protect us every day.”
2025 Small Equipment Grant Recipients Include:
Madison County:
- Long Lake Fire Protection District – $25,965
- Mitchell Fire Protection District – $26,000
- Fosterburg Fire Protection District – $8,684
- Roxana Fire Department – $25,149
- Alton Fire Department – $26,000
- Worden Fire Protection District – $26,000
- Hartford Fire Department – $26,000
- Maryville Village Fire Department – $15,265
- Grantfork Fire Protection District – $25,002.20
- South Roxana Fire Protection District – $25,557
St. Clair County:
- Belleville Fire Department – $15,315
- St. Libory Fire Protection District – $25,800
- Mascoutah Fire Department – $25,812
- Marissa Volunteer Fire Protection District – $25,200
The OSFM received 347 applications requesting a total of $7.7 million in funding during this grant cycle.
