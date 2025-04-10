SPRINGFIELD - State Senator Erica Harriss and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) are pleased to announce that more than a dozen Small Equipment Grants have been awarded to fire departments across Madison and St. Clair counties, which make up all or part of the 56th Senate District.

“These departments are the backbone of emergency response in our communities,” said Senator Harriss. “This funding will help ensure they have the tools and equipment they need to respond quickly and safely. I'm proud to support the brave men and women who protect us every day.”

2025 Small Equipment Grant Recipients Include:

Madison County:

Long Lake Fire Protection District – $25,965

Mitchell Fire Protection District – $26,000

Fosterburg Fire Protection District – $8,684

Roxana Fire Department – $25,149

Alton Fire Department – $26,000

Worden Fire Protection District – $26,000

Hartford Fire Department – $26,000

Maryville Village Fire Department – $15,265

Grantfork Fire Protection District – $25,002.20

South Roxana Fire Protection District – $25,557

St. Clair County:

Belleville Fire Department – $15,315

St. Libory Fire Protection District – $25,800

Mascoutah Fire Department – $25,812

Marissa Volunteer Fire Protection District – $25,200

The OSFM received 347 applications requesting a total of $7.7 million in funding during this grant cycle.

