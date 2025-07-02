GRANITE CITY — State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) and State Representative Amy Elik (111th-Alton) welcomed hundreds of children and their families from across the Metro East to their annual Kids Fair, hosted in Granite City.

“This event is a one-stop shop for families to connect with important local and state resources for their children,” said Senator Harriss. “Parents can get helpful information, kids enjoy free activities and treats, and everyone has a great time.”

This year’s Kids Fair featured a foam party, face painting, a balloon artist, a touch-a-truck experience, and free vision and hearing screenings. Families also enjoyed free snacks and drinks, thanks to sponsors Kraft, Meridian, Twigs for Kids, and Granite City Route 66.

“As legislators, it’s our job to serve the community, whether that’s at the Capitol or right here at home,” said Representative Elik. “Seeing so many local families come together for a fun, free event that also connects them with valuable resources is exactly why we do this. We’re here to help.”

Senator Harriss and Representative Elik plan to host their annual Kids Fair again next summer. Both lawmakers extend their thanks to Granite City leaders and The Mill Events venue for serving as the home to this annual event.

