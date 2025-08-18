GRANITE CITY – Legislation sponsored by State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) and State Representative Amy Elik (111th-Alton) to modernize and improve the operations of the America’s Central Port District has been signed into law.

House Bill 2139, introduced at the request of the Port District, delivers greater flexibility, accountability, and efficiency to one of Illinois’ most critical economic hubs. The bill updates decades-old provisions in the America’s Central Port District Act, aligning the law with modern financial and operational practices.

“This legislation is a win for both taxpayers and the region’s economic future,” said Sen. Harriss. “It strengthens fiscal safeguards, improves efficiency, and allows the Port to better meet today’s infrastructure and commerce needs.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is about keeping our Port District competitive while ensuring transparency and responsibility,” said Rep. Elik. “These updates will help the Port operate effectively for decades to come.”

Key provisions of HB 2139 include:

Modernizes Borrowing Options – The District can now secure low interest financing from government agencies if needed for critical infrastructure project.

– The District can now secure low interest financing from government agencies if needed for critical infrastructure project. Updated Financial Definitions – Aligns the definition of “financial institution” with the Illinois Municipal Code for consistency across state law.

– Aligns the definition of “financial institution” with the Illinois Municipal Code for consistency across state law. Strengthened Fiscal Oversight – Requires compliance with the Public Funds Investment Act to safeguard taxpayer dollars.

– Requires compliance with the Public Funds Investment Act to safeguard taxpayer dollars. Improved Audit Timeline – Annual audits are now due within nine months of the fiscal year’s end, allowing more time for accuracy without sacrificing transparency.

– Annual audits are now due within nine months of the fiscal year’s end, allowing more time for accuracy without sacrificing transparency. Formalized Independent Auditing – Codifies a 40-year practice of using an independent auditor, with audit results shared directly with mayors and local officials in the District.

House Bill 2139 reflects a commitment to bipartisan problem-solving—modernizing operations while reinforcing fiscal responsibility and transparency.

About America’s Central Port District

Located in Madison County, Illinois, the America’s Central Port District serves as a vital transportation and logistics hub, supporting regional economic growth through river, rail, and road infrastructure.

More like this: