BETHALTO – Senator Erica Harriss & Representative Amy Elik recently released the following joint statement on Bethalto area water concerns:

“Since learning of the brown water concerns in Bethalto, we have met with the Village of Bethalto and other local officials, contacted the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) and requested information and action from them, and consulted with outside water quality experts - all with the goal of determining the best course forward to be absolutely sure that Bethalto’s water is safe and clean.

Village officials have given us the details on their planned infrastructure improvements and steps they have been taking to ensure the water is safe. This week, when we saw that the citizens had conducted their own tests - with concerning results - we, again, requested action from the IEPA. The IEPA has responded with their own water quality tests being done this week. We are very appreciative that IEPA is listening to our and our constituents’ concerns.

We hope that the IEPA test results will bring clarity on what the next steps should be. If the results are again concerning, we expect IEPA to make specific recommendations to both the Village and to the residents.

We have discussed funding plans and opportunities with the Village and will be ready to help with any requests they may have to help fund needed repairs.

We want the residents of Bethalto to know that we have heard their concerns about the color/odor of the water and outside testing results. We remain involved with the IEPA as they conduct additional testing and will share any additional information we receive from the IEPA on testing results.”

