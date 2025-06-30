GLEN CARBON – With a pledge to continue standing up for local families, State Senator Erica Harriss (Glen Carbon) today announced her campaign for re-election in Illinois' 56th Senate District.

“Metro East families are working harder than ever but still finding it tough to get ahead,” said Harriss. "Prices are up, taxes keep climbing, and families are feeling the squeeze. I'm running again because I believe we can change that. We can make life more affordable, more secure, and a little easier for everyday folks."

Since taking office in 2022, Erica has pushed for real, practical solutions to help families and seniors make ends meet. From sponsoring legislation to cut taxes and lower utility costs to being a champion for affordable childcare, she’s been focused on making life better for the people she represents.

Erica also led the charge on a first-of-its-kind, bipartisan law to help child survivors of human trafficking reclaim their lives and move forward. She’s been on the front lines pushing back against runaway government spending from the start. With state spending on the rise and lawmakers constantly floating new taxes, including service taxes on everyday needs like haircuts and auto repairs, it's never been more important to have someone like Erica as a voice for Metro East families. When a $1.50-per-package delivery tax was proposed, threatening to raise costs on everything from diapers to pizza delivery, Erica didn’t hesitate, she stood up for families and voted no.

Before being elected to the Senate, Erica spent six years on the Madison County Board, where she built a reputation for cutting through red tape and standing up for taxpayers. A small business owner since 2014, Erica knows firsthand the challenges families and entrepreneurs. That real-world experience fuels her passion for growing the economy, supporting local businesses, and easing the tax burden on working families. Erica will kick off her re-election campaign at the 3rd Annual "Celebrate America with Erica" fundraiser on Wednesday, July 2, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at The Ink House, Off the Record Lounge, 117 N. 2nd Street, Edwardsville. More information is available at www.ericaforillinois.com. Erica and her husband, Jeff, live in Glen Carbon with their three kids. She’s active in her church and local charities, and she brings that same heart for service to everything she does in Springfield.

