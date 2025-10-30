EDWARDSVILLE – To help ensure families throughout the 56th District stay warm this winter, State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is launching her Share the Warmth Drive beginning November 3.

From November 3 through December 3, Senator Harriss’ office will collect new hats, gloves, socks, hand warmers, and ChapStick to donate to Riverbend Family Ministries.

“As temperatures drop, it’s important that we come together to support those who may be struggling to stay warm,” said Senator Harriss. “A simple act of kindness, like donating winter supplies, can make a big difference for someone in need.”

Supply donations can be dropped off or shipped to Senator Harriss’ Edwardsville District Office at 120 North Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Those wishing to make a drop-off after hours are encouraged to call (618) 307-5789 to ensure someone is available to receive donations.

For additional information about Senator Harriss’ Share the Warmth Drive, please contact Paige Buente at (217) 782-7330 or pbuente@sgop.ilga.gov.

“Together, we can keep our community warm and show that the 56th District truly cares for one another,” Senator Harriss concluded.

