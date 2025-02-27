SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is taking action to address one of the most pressing concerns for Illinois families. Standing alongside her colleagues at the Capitol, Senator Harriss emphasized the urgent need for property tax relief and introduced legislation aimed at easing the financial burden on homeowners and seniors.

“If you ask my constituents what’s on their minds, the answer is almost always the same—property taxes,” said Senator Harriss. “Families across Illinois are feeling the weight of rising costs, and it’s important that we provide meaningful solutions to help keep people in their homes.”

As an advocate for lower taxes, Senator Harriss has filed legislation to bring tax relief to Illinois families.

Senate Bill 2086 : this bill raises the income eligibility for the Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption to $75,000 and ties future increases to inflation.

: this bill raises the income eligibility for the Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption to $75,000 and ties future increases to inflation. Senate Bill 2093 : This legislation seeks to make the Illinois Property Tax Credit refundable. Currently, homeowners can reduce their state income tax by 5% of the property taxes paid on their primary residence, but any excess credit is lost if it exceeds the tax owed. Under SB 2093, taxpayers would receive a refund for any excess credit, providing financial relief—especially for those with lower incomes.

: This legislation seeks to make the Illinois Property Tax Credit refundable. Currently, homeowners can reduce their state income tax by 5% of the property taxes paid on their primary residence, but any excess credit is lost if it exceeds the tax owed. Under SB 2093, taxpayers would receive a refund for any excess credit, providing financial relief—especially for those with lower incomes. Senate Bill 2095: would increase the general homestead exemption to $10,000 for tax year 2025 in all counties. Starting in 2026 and beyond, the exemption will automatically adjust each year based on inflation, increasing by the lesser of 5% or the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase. This ensures homeowners receive ongoing property tax relief that keeps pace with rising costs.

Senator Harriss emphasized that these policies would put money back into the pockets of hardworking Illinois families, creating a positive ripple effect across communities.

“Illinois families deserve better, and my colleagues and I are proud to stand here today offering real solutions,” she said.

SB 2086 & SB 2095 have been assigned to the Senate Revenue Committee, where Senator Harriss hopes to present them soon.

