EDWARDSVILLE - State Senator Erica Harriss was joined by local farmers and the Madison County Farm Bureau on Friday as they presented her with a Friend of Agriculture award from the Illinois Farm Bureau.

“I am honored to be recognized by our local farmers and the Illinois Farm Bureau with this award,” said Senator Harriss. “Our farming community plays a vital role in the 56th District and across our state, and we must continue to find ways to support our producers moving forward.”

This award honors legislators in the 103rd General Assembly who demonstrate strong support for farming and agriculture. Recipients recognize the extensive impact of Illinois' agricultural products and the essential role farmers play in providing quality food, fiber, and fuel for the state and the world.

“Since taking office, Senator Harriss has shown strong support for our local farming community and continues to maintain an open line of communication with our office and beyond,” said Paige Langenhorst, President of the Madison County Farm Bureau. “We appreciate her support and look forward to working together on policies and legislative ideas for the future.”

Senator Harriss was joined by Dennis Heepke and Jason Bohnenstiehl at the Heepke Farm in Edwardsville, where she was presented with the award.

