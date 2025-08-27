SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Retired police K9s in Illinois may soon receive the veterinary support they deserve, thanks to a new law sponsored by Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon).

“Our police K9s give everything they have to keep our communities safe,” said Senator Harriss. “After years of dangerous and demanding work, many face costly health challenges. This law makes sure they’re cared for in retirement, just as they cared for us.”

House Bill 3140 creates the Care for Retired Police Dogs Grant Program, providing up to $1,500 each year to reimburse handlers or adoptive families for veterinary expenses. To qualify, a K9 must have served at least five years, or three years if injured in the line of duty.

“Most retired K9s are adopted by their handlers, who already share a deep bond with them,” said Senator Harriss. “By helping cover the cost of veterinary care, this program not only eases the burden on families but also honors these heroes who dedicated their lives to protecting Illinois communities.”

The program is fully funded by sales of Illinois’ new K-9 Memorial License Plate, ensuring no cost to taxpayers. To guarantee sustainability, it will only be launched if at least 2,000 license plate requests are received by January 2028.

