GLEN CARBON – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is proud to announce that more than $17,000 in state-funded library grants have been awarded to public school libraries throughout the 56th Senate District. These grants aim to enhance educational and research opportunities for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“This funding is a direct investment in our students' academic success and personal growth,” said Senator Harriss. “I’m glad to see this investment in our local schools, giving students access to the tools and technology they need to thrive in and beyond the classroom.”

The annual Library Grant Program, administered by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, supports the development of school library services by funding resources such as books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, technology, and educational programs.

The following school districts in the 56th Senate District have been awarded funding:

Alton CUSD 11 – $4,514.39

11 – $4,514.39 Collinsville CUSD 10 – $3,145.29

– $3,145.29 Edwardsville CUSD 7 – $2,360.30

– $2,360.30 Granite City CUSD 9 – $2,924.04

– $2,924.04 Madison CUSD 12 – $850.00

– $850.00 Central School District 104 – $850.00

– $850.00 Roxana CUD 1 – $1,360.25

– $1,360.25 East Alton-Wood River CHSD 14 – $850.00

– $850.00 Wood River-Hartford Elementary SD 15 – $850.00

For a full list of Illinois schools receiving library grant funding, please visit the Illinois Secretary of State’s website.

