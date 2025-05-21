State Senator Erica Harriss

EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th–Glen Carbon) is pleased to announce that more than $12.1 million in funding through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) has been awarded to support key infrastructure projects across the 56th Senate District.

“Investing in local infrastructure is essential to improving quality of life for families in the Metro East,” said Senator Harriss. “Our region has a proud tradition of outdoor recreation, and these investments reaffirm our state’s commitment to expanding and enhancing safe, accessible options for bike and pedestrian travel.”

The funding was announced at events held across Illinois, including one in Granite City earlier today (Wednesday, May 21, 2025).

Seven projects in the 56th District were selected to receive funding for 2025:

  • Bethalto – Erwin Plegge Multiuse Path – $761,640
  • Edwardsville – Center Grove Trail – $2,706,300
  • Glen Carbon – Glen Carbon Road Trail, Phase III – $897,544
  • Godfrey – F.E. Widman Trail – $1,063,368
  • Granite City – Wilson Park Multiuse Corridor – $1,935,310
  • Pontoon Beach – Multiuse Connector to MCT Nature Trail – $1,771,218
  • St. Clair County Transit District – Bunkum Road Trail, Phase II – $3,000,000

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, projects were chosen based on readiness, connectivity to existing transportation networks, and their potential to drive economic growth.

ITEP supports a wide range of transportation initiatives focused on promoting safe, sustainable, and alternative travel options, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists.

For the full list of statewide ITEP funding recipients, click here.

