SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following video statement honoring America's veterans on Veterans Day and thanking all those who've served for their sacrifices in defense of America's freedom:

“To all of our veterans in Illinois and across America: thank you for your service to our country with honor and distinction. Now, on the front line once again, so many essential workers in this unprecedented pandemic have served our country in uniform as well. I know Veterans Day celebrations look at little different this year, which also marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II – most of us will spend this holiday in the solitude of our own homes. But our devotion during this pandemic to our veterans is undiminished,” Durbin said.

Durbin’s remarks available below:

To all of our veterans in Illinois and across America: thank you for your service to our country with honor and distinction.

You have made a special kind of sacrifice, risking life and limb, from Khe Sanh to Kandahar, leaving behind loves ones for tour after tour.

And when you’ve returned home, carrying with you both visible and invisible wounds of war, many of you went on to continue to serve in your communities.

Now, on the front line once again, so many essential workers in this unprecedented pandemic have served our country in uniform as well.

I know Veterans Day celebrations look at little different this year, which also marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II – most of us will spend this holiday in the solitude of our own homes.

But our devotion during this pandemic to our veterans is undiminished.

And in Congress, I will continue to work to ensure that our nation upholds its promise to support you, to honor you, and to repay the debt we owe to so many of our warriors.

Thank you, again, to all of our veterans and their families. I wish you all a safe and happy Veterans Day.

