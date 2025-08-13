ST. CLAIR COUNTY – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with and received a briefing at Scott Air Force Base from U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) leadership, including Deputy Commander Lieutenant General Jered Helwig and Director of Global Patient Movement Operations and Command Surgeon Colonel (Dr.) Christopher Backus. She also met with Commanders of the 126th Air Refueling Wing, 932nd Airlift Wing and the 375th Air Mobility Wing. During her meetings, Duckworth emphasized her steadfast support for the base’s missions and discussed transportation and mobility priorities. Photos from today’s visit are available on Senator Duckworth’s website.

“Scott Air Force Base is an important driver of our state’s economy, a key component of our country’s national security efforts and a critical support network for the individuals who serve—along with their families,” Duckworth said. “The work done here is something all Illinoisans can be proud of and I am honored to be a strong advocate for Scott AFB and its mission partners. I will continue to push for the support and resources that Scott deserves so it can succeed for generations to come.”

Last month, Duckworth and U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) secured several important provisions to support Illinois’s residents, Servicemembers, Veterans and economy in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that SASC approved and will next be considered by the full Senate. Specifically, Duckworth and Durbin secured $6 million in Planning and Design funds for the construction of a new aircraft maintenance hangar to support the training and operational mission of the 126th Aerial Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base. The current hangar was constructed in 1956, remains in disrepair and no longer meets Department of Defense standards or mission requirements, making a new hangar critical to the Wing’s mission.

Scott Field was one of 32 Air Service training camps established after the United States entered World War I. Since then, Scott Air Force Base’s mission has been to develop and care for Airmen and their families, while promoting base and community partnerships extending beyond their location in St. Clair County. The base is home to the headquarters of many major military organizations and currently employs 13,000 people.

