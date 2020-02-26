WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today met with U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and General Apirat Kongsompong, Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Army. During the meeting, Duckworth discussed American interests in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to expand military-to-military partnerships with Thailand. Photos of the meeting can be found here and b-roll can be found here.

“As a Thai-American, I feel strongly that we must continue building upon the strong relationship between the U.S. and Thailand. The whole Indo-Pacific region is vitally important to our national interests and we should be doing more to support and advance our partnerships in Southeast Asia. I look forward to working with Secretary McCarthy and General Apirat to strengthen the military partnership between our two nations.”

Last week, Duckworth traveled to Florida with Secretary McCarthy to see the aviation technology that’s shaping the Army’s Future Vertical Lift program and received demonstrations of Sikorsky-Boeing’s SB-1 Defiant and Sikorsky’s S-97 Raider. Duckworth recently led a Congressional delegation to Thailand, where she met with top government officials, delivered an address on the importance of serving one’s nation at the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy and, for the second time, met with Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

