[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after meeting with Michael DeSombre, who was recently confirmed by the Senate to be U.S. Ambassador to Thailand. The two discussed economic issues, U.S. national security, American interests in the Indo-Pacific region and countering Chinese influence in Southeast Asia.

“As a Thai-American, I feel strongly that whoever takes on the post of U.S. Ambassador understands the long-standing relationship between the U.S. and Thailand. Thailand has been a great and strong ally in many ways, including economically, militarily and culturally. The whole Indo-Pacific region is vitally important to our national interests and we should be doing more to strengthen and support our partnerships in Southeast Asia. I look forward to working with Ambassador DeSombre to advance the U.S.-Thai relationship.”

Duckworth recently led a Congressional delegation to Thailand, where she met with top government officials, delivered an address on the importance of serving one’s nation at the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy and, for the second time, met with Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

