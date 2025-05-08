Senator Duckworth Leads Vigil Against Medicaid Cuts Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Caring Across relentless attempts to slash Medicaid funding. Duckworth spoke passionately about the millions of Americans who rely on Medicaid—Americans including pregnant women, children with disabilities as well as people in nursing homes—and demanded that Republicans put their constituents’ lives ahead of Trump’s ego by working with Democrats to save the program. Key Quotes: Article continues after sponsor message “Republicans told us in Project 2025 that they would come for Medicaid, and this is the rare case when the GOP has actually kept its word—putting at risk the roughly 80 million Americans who rely on it. These are Americans in red states and blue, in big cities and small towns—Americans who don’t deserve the ways in which Republicans are making them suffer.” “It’s obvious that Trump has never stayed up late at night hunched over the kitchen table, with a calculator in one hand and a medical bill in the other, trying to figure out a way to afford his child’s insulin. No. Of course not. With every passing day, it becomes clearer and clearer that Republicans care more about tax breaks for the billionaires they pal around with on the golf course than prescriptions for the middle-class folks who actually work at Mar-a-Lago.” “To my colleagues on the other side of the aisle…ask yourself how you can sleep soundly tonight if you vote to further the agenda of a couple rich guys who so clearly don’t care about making America healthy—they only care about tipping it even more in favor of the wealthy. They’re not bringing back the good ole days of Reagan. They’re just bringing back the days of dying from neglected care. They’re certainly not making America great again. They’re making America sick again. That’s the Trump promise.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending