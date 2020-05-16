WOOD RIVER – In an effort to connect job seekers with training and open positions throughout the state, the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have partnered to create Get Hired Illinois. State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is encouraging unemployed residents to check out the available resources.

“No one could have predicted the economic downfall we’re experiencing now, but everyone unemployed at this time, especially residents out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, should log on to Get Hired Illinois to see what their options are,” Crowe said.

The portal is designed for job seekers of all levels and backgrounds and allows employers to upload jobs, virtual career fairs, and training opportunities.

Nearly 60,000 job opportunities across a range of industries are currently available on the Get Hired portal, and more will be made available in the coming weeks. Additionally, more than 70 employers have committed to hosting virtual job fairs through the site.

The state is also launching a new partnership with Coursera to provide professional development opportunities for individuals looking to navigate new career pathways. After completing these online programs, participants will have the opportunity to continue their studies at a local community college or university, or to connect with employers through their local workforce boards.

More information is available at https://www2.illinois.gov/gethired.

