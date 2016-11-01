Dear Friends,

As the month of October has wrapped up, I'd like to share with you some updates on what I'm working on. If you ever have any questions or concerns about state government, please feel free to visit the "contact us" page on my website.

Thank you and have a pleasant fall.

Sincerely,



Senator Bill Haine

56th District – Illinois

Environment

This month, I had the privilege of attending a meeting with Madison County officials and Illinois EPA Director Alec Messina to discuss how the two groups can enhance their communication with each other. Throughout this budget proposal, I have been very impressed by the professionalism exhibited by Director Messina and his ability to improve the IEPA's operation despite budget constraints. I am also impressed by his ability to meet with local officials to tackle any issues that may exist.

Higher Education

Thanks to changes made by the Depart of Education, students and families at SIU-E can now begin their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in October, three months earlier than previous years. To begin your application, visit fafsa.ed.gov.

National Down's Syndrome Awareness Month

This October, we celebrate those with Down's syndrome and bring to the attention of the world their many abilities and accomplishments. Rather than celebrate the disability, we must celebrate their many abilities.

This past General Assembly, I fought for funding for human services programs that benefited people from all over Illinois, especially those with Down's syndrome. We must, as a state, value the accomplishments of all people with different abilities and insure that a safety net is there to provide whatever support is necessary. That is why the legislature passed Senate Bill 2038 in a bipartisan manner to fund social services throughout the state.

For information about Down's syndrome and how you can help, visit their website at the National Down Syndrome Society.

Veterans' Affairs

The last week of October, a Vietnam veteran has received the service medals from his tour in Vietnam decades ago. After the issue was broguht to my attention, I worked with state officials to rectify the matter

With representatives of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs on hand, Mr. Omer Williams received the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Overseas Service Bar.

According to the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs, over 54,000 veterans reside in the Metro-east, 7.4% of Illinois's veterans. As we approach Thanksgiving, I hope that we as a state and as a country take the time to be thankful for those who gave their last full measure of devotion to their country.

Lincoln Gateway

Alton's history as a community that greatly influenced Abraham Lincoln has been solidified by the naming of Alton as a "Gateway Community" by the Lincoln Heritage Coalition-Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. I was pleased to join Mayor Walker and others at the announcement ceremony at Alton City Hall on October 5.

Alton joins six other cities in an area of forty two counties that the Lincoln Heritage Center says Lincoln spent the bulk of his time before his Presidency. Alton was chosen for its rich historical interactions with both Lincoln, particularly with the Lincoln-Douglas debates, and the anti-slavery movement. For information about the Lincoln National Heritage Area, visit lookingforlincoln.com.

