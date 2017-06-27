ALTON - Senator Bill Haine released a letter outlining his support for the Democratic balanced budget, passed before the May 31 deadline. That letter can be found below:

Dear Friends,

Although I was unable to vote for it due to illness, I fully support the balanced budget passed by the Senate Democrats before the May 31 deadline.

The Democrats accepted the responsibility of putting together a combination of cuts, reforms and revenue that balance Gov. Bruce Rauner's proposed $37.3 billion budget and bring stability to the state.

The budget would offer certainty back to students from preschool through college It would restore funding for universities and community colleges such as Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Southwestern Illinois College and Lewis and Clark Community College. These institutions have suffered without any state support since January. This budget also ensures public schools can open in the fall and fully funds MAP grants for college students.



This budget restores funding for breast and cervical cancer screenings, addiction treatment, early intervention, domestic violence shelters, mental health programs, child care services and the Community Care Program that helps independent seniors stay in their homes.

We as legislators recognize that we have a responsibility to listen to our constituents' concerns and represent their interests in Springfield. And we have a responsibility to end the chaos and restore stability to our state. I am proud of my colleagues in the Senate for taking a step toward stability and certainty.

Sincerely,

Senator Bill Haine

56th District – Illinois

