WASHINGTON—The United States Senate unanimously passed a resolution congratulating the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. The resolution, introduced by U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Mark Kirk (R-IL), is cosponsored by Senators Joe Donnelly (D-IN) and Dan Coats (R-IN).

Article continues after sponsor message

“In the early morning hours of November 3rd—in the 10th inning of the final game against the resurgent Cleveland Indians—the Chicago Cubs made the final out and won the 2016 World Series. The city of Chicago and baseball fans around the world erupted in celebration as the longest championship drought in baseball history was broken,” said Durbin. “Gone are the Curse of the Billy Goat and the Omen of the Black Cat. At long last, the Chicago Cubs are back on top. Congratulations once again to the players, coaches, management, and the best fans in baseball.”

“After 108 years it seems very fitting that our Chicago Cubs would overcome a three games to one deficit and finally Fly the W in November to bring home a World Series Championship. The resilience that Cubs fans have shown year after year exemplifies the can-do spirit of Illinois. No one deserves this championship more than the best fans in the country. Over 5 million Chicagoans came out to watch the championship parade and show their support for this one of a kind Cubs team. Congratulations to the 2016 World Champion Chicago Cubs, Chicago baseball fans, and to everyone involved in making this season an unforgettable one," said Kirk.

“I am proud to recognize the Cubs, who brought tremendous pride to the City of Chicago, as well as many fans in Indiana and across the country,” Donnelly said.

"Like so many Cubs fans, I have been waiting for this season my entire life,” said Coats.“I'll never forget being in the stands at Wrigley Field as the Cubs celebrated winning the National League pennant. This Cubs team riveted the nation with slick fielding, a powerful lineup and a talented pitching staff. It is only fitting that we honor the 2016 World Champion Chicago Cubs with the Senate's version of Flying the W."

More like this: