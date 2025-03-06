WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, asked for unanimous consent (UC) to pass a simple resolution he introduced condemning Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children and called on Russia to work with the international community to return all abducted Ukrainian children to their families. Since Russia’s full-scale war of aggression started in 2022, the Russian government has abducted, forcibly transferred, or facilitated the illegal deportation of at least 20,000 Ukrainian children. Senate Republicans rejected the resolution. They also objected to every other straightforward resolution offered by Senate Democrats, including urging Russian President Putin to end the war, clarifying that Russia started the war, stating that Russia committed war crimes, reaffirming the U.S.-Ukraine relationship and support for its sovereignty, and clarifying that no nation should forcibly seize territory of another.

“War brings out the worst in humans. And Russia, under the bloody leadership of Vladimir Putin, has committed some of the worst wartime atrocities that a mind can imagine. Mass murders, rapes, torture, and deliberate targeting of hospitals and civilians, that’s been the three-year strategy of Vladimir Putin,” said Durbin.

“But one of the most horrific of these atrocities is Russia’s kidnapping of Ukrainian children… Since Russia’s full-scale war of aggression started in 2022, the government of Russia has abducted, forcibly transferred, or facilitated the illegal deportation of at least 20,000 Ukrainian children,” said Durbin. “The depravity of Putin’s strategy is hard to imagine. But Putin and his government know no humanity or morality. It is not surprising that Putin would stoop to such a repulsive strategy.”

“That is why I am asking unanimous consent to pass a resolution condemning Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children. And I am calling on Russia to work with the international community to return all of these children to their families. There is no tasteful way to violate the sovereignty of another nation. But Putin takes depravity to a new extreme with his kidnapping of Ukrainian children. This barbaric act must be condemned—it should be easy for members on both sides of the aisle to just imagine for a moment if this had happened to American children. It has to be a priority of any peace process to acknowledge Putin’s responsibility for the invasion and the terrible policies in Ukraine,” Durbin continued.

Last week, Durbin introduced the Protecting our Guests During Hostilities in Ukraine Act, legislation that would provide temporary guest status to Ukrainians and their immediate family members who are already in the United States through the “Uniting for Ukraine” parole process. The bill allows Ukrainians to stay and work in the U.S. until the Secretary of State determines that hostilities in Ukraine have ceased and it is safe for them to return. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Peter Welch (D-VT), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Alex Padilla (D-CA) are cosponsors of the legislation. Bill text can be found here.

Durbin also joined U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and others in leading a simple resolution last week that expresses continued solidarity with the people of Ukraine and condolences for the loss of thousands of lives to Russian aggression; rejects Russia’s attempts to militarily seize sovereign Ukrainian territory; reaffirms U.S. support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine; and states unequivocally that Ukraine must be at the table for negotiations on its future.

