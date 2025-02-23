WASHINGTON, D.C. - Despite claiming to support IVF, Senate Republicans blocked an amendment led by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) from being included in the Senate’s budget proposal that would mirror their Right to IVF Act and help lower the costs of IVF treatment for the millions of middle-class Americans who need it to have children. This comes days after President Donald Trump signed an overly vague, toothless executive order requesting policy recommendations to ensure reliable access to IVF as Republicans continue to claim to support IVF treatment nationwide.

“Senate Republicans once again had a chance to put up or shut up and prove that their self-proclaimed support for IVF is more than just lip service,” said Senator Duckworth. “Instead, they voted to block our amendment that would help lower costs for middle-class Americans who depend on it to build their families—after blocking our Right to IVF Act twice last year. So let there be no confusion: Senate Republicans may claim they support IVF, but their actions speak louder than words.”

“My Republican colleagues once again had the opportunity to recommit to protecting reproductive freedoms and Americans’ right to make their own medical decisions,” said Senator Booker. “Unfortunately, they voted against making IVF treatments more affordable for the thousands of families across our country who depend on it to start and grow their families.”

Duckworth’s Right to IVF Act—co-lead by Booker and U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA)—is comprehensive legislation that would establish a right to IVF and other assisted reproductive technology (ART), expand access for hopeful parents, Veterans and federal employees and help lower the costs of IVF for middle class families across the country. Despite many of them publicly claiming to support IVF for the millions of Americans who rely on it to build their families, nearly every Senate Republican voted against the bill in June and again in September last year. The September vote was the third time Republicans blocked Duckworth-led legislation that would protect IVF nationwide last year.

The Right to IVF Act builds upon Duckworth’s previous legislation, the Access to Family Building Act that was also blocked by Senate Republicans early last year. After the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that put access to IVF at risk for families across that state, Duckworth led a group of Senate Democrats in calling for the passage of the Access to Family Building Act through unanimous consent—however, Republican U.S. Senator of Mississippi Cindy Hyde-Smith objected, ultimately blocking Duckworth’s effort.

Duckworth was the first Senator to give birth while serving in office and had both of her children with the help of IVF. In 2018, she advocated for the Senate to change its rules so she could bring her infant onto the Senate floor.

