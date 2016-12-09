Bill Introduced in Senate by Durbin and Rubio Would Expand Educational Opportunities for Women and Girls

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate voted to pass bipartisan legislation introduced by Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) to improve access to quality education for children around the world. The Education for All Act of 2016 expands educational opportunities in developing countries by leveraging U.S. contributions through collaboration with governments, donors, civil society, and global education initiatives.

Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-NY) introduced its companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Providing children with a good education has the potential to improve the lives of families, communities, and nations,” said Durbin. “This legislation will help ensure that children around the globe receive the education they deserve as well as the necessary tools to break the cycles of poverty, violence, and extremism.”

“The U.S. plays an important role in making sure children around the world have more opportunities through better access to education,” said Rubio. “This legislation would bring greater clarity to America's leadership in empowering children everywhere to maximize their talents, so they are not trapped in a vicious cycle of social exclusion, poverty and hopelessness? which ultimately threatens our own security.”

“House and Senate passage of the Education for All Act sends a resounding message that children everywhere deserve access to a quality education,” said Representative Lowey. “I’m proud of the bipartisan and bicameral support EFA has received this year, and as the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee, I will continue to work as hard as possible ensure strong U.S. leadership in international basic education.”

Over 124 million children and adolescents around the world are not currently enrolled in school. More than half are girls or live in fragile or conflict-affected states, and more than forty percent live in sub-Saharan Africa.

