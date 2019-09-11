WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the TSA Credential and Endorsement Harmonization Act of 2019 (S. 2035) last evening. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Todd Young (R-IN) introduced this bipartisan legislation to improve the efficiency of TSA’s PreCheck program, while making air travel more convenient for transportation industry workers. Specifically, the bipartisan Duckworth-Young bill seeks to reduce wasteful duplicative screenings by expanding TSA PreCheck eligibility to individuals who have already passed multiple TSA security reviews necessary to obtain Transportation Worker Identification Credentials or Hazardous Materials Endorsements. The legislation now goes to the House for consideration.

“Reducing wasteful duplication and improving program performance is one of my top priorities in the Senate,” said Senator Duckworth. “Enabling TSA to expand PreCheck eligibility to include transportation workers who have already passed TSA security screenings is simply common sense. I’m pleased the Senate passed our bipartisan legislation that would make air travel more convenient for hard-working Americans, while improving the efficiency of TSA PreCheck.”

“The TSA Credential and Endorsement Harmonization Act is a common sense solution to bring efficiency to the TSA PreCheck program by expanding eligibility to transportation workers who have already cleared security checks,” said Senator Young. “This bipartisan solution will reduce duplicative and wasteful screenings while simultaneously speeding up the airport screening process for Hoosiers.”

TSA PreCheck is a trusted traveler program administered by the TSA that allows pre-approved passengers to use expedited security lanes in airports. TSA also conducts the security threat assessment of individuals applying for a Transportation Worker Identification Credential, which Federal law requires for workers who need to access secure areas of maritime facilities and vessels. Finally, TSA administers the Hazardous Materials Endorsement Threat Assessment Program, which evaluates the security of a driver seeking to obtain, renew and transfer a hazardous materials endorsement on a State-issued commercial driver’s license.

