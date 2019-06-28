WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Fairness for Breastfeeding Mothers Act this week, bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to help ensure new parents have access to clean and private lactation rooms when visiting federal buildings around the nation. The bill builds on the success of Duckworth’s FAM Act, which was signed into law last year and ensures all large- and medium-sized airports have lactation rooms for new mothers.

“Breastfeeding has long-lasting health benefits that protect mothers and children from illnesses, which is why we should continue to build on the progress made by the FAM Act in making it easier for moms and children to find clean and accessible spaces to express breastmilk,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud the Senate passed our bipartisan bill requiring these spaces in all public federal buildings.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Mothers who are breastfeeding should have a private, clean, and safe place to use in federal buildings,” said Daines. “This bill provides this important resource to new moms, and I’m glad to see my colleagues in the Senate passed this bill last night. I look forward to seeing President Trump sign this bill into law!”

“Mothers deserve the flexibility to be able to breastfeed or pump as needed,” said Warren. “That’s why my colleagues and I fought for women to have dedicated space in public buildings to take care of their babies.”

The Fairness for Breastfeeding Mothers Act would require federal buildings that are open to the public and contain a public restroom to provide a lactation room, other than a bathroom, that is hygienic and is available for use by members of the public who are breastfeeding. The lactation room must be shielded from view, be free from intrusion, and contain a chair, a working surface, and (if the building is supplied with electricity) an electrical outlet.

More like this: