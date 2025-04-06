WASHINGTON, D.C. – This morning, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee advanced six bipartisan bills to help lower the price of prescription drugs. U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement:

“Families are struggling to afford their medications. Congress must take an all-options approach to lowering prescription drug prices, and the bills we advanced today embody that spirit. The legislative package will improve coordination between agencies, bring generic drugs to market more quickly, and foster competition in the pharmaceutical industry. Notably, every bill advanced today was bipartisan. There’s real momentum here, and the Senate needs to pass these bills to help make progress on pocketbook issues facing the American people.”

The following bills advanced to the full Senate by voice vote:

S. 527, Prescription Pricing for the People Act of 2025 (Grassley, Welch, Coons, Tillis, Blumenthal, Hirono)

S. 1040, Drug Competition Enhancement Act (Cornyn, Blumenthal, Grassley, Durbin)

S. 1041, Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act (Cornyn, Blumenthal, Grassley, Durbin)

S. 1097, Interagency Patent Coordination and Improvement Act of 2025 (Durbin, Tillis, Grassley, Coons, Welch)

S. 1095, Stop STALLING Act (Klobuchar, Grassley, Durbin, Blumenthal, Cruz, Welch, Booker)

S. 1096, Preserve Access to Affordable Generics and Biosimilars Act (Klobuchar, Grassley, Durbin, Blumenthal, Welch, Booker)

