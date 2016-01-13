SPRINGFIELD — This afternoon George H. Sheldon was unanimously confirmed by the Senate to serve as the Director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. He is the first DCFS Director to receive Senate confirmation since 2012.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the Senate’s confirmation and officially take over as the Director of the Department of Children and Family Services,” said George H. Sheldon, Director. “When I arrived in Illinois almost one year ago, I found a department in crisis. And while we have a long way to go, I’m proud of the progress we’ve made throughout the last 11 months. My goal today is the same as it was when I arrived – to turn this department around by improving the lives of the children and families we serve and make it a national leader that focuses on protection and prevention, for which the people of the state of Illinois can be proud.”

Sheldon was the Secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families from 2008-2011. When he began working for the agency, it was referred to as "the troubled Department of Children and Families." Three years later, a gubernatorial transition report called it the best-run agency in the state. He was responsible for a $3 billion budget and workforce of 13,000 employees.

Most recently, Sheldon worked for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. President Obama appointed him as the Acting Assistant Secretary for the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), a position he held for more than two years until November 2013. At ACF, he was responsible for strengthening the agency's focus on early-childhood education, finding better ways to support children in foster care, and led the first nationwide strategic plan for victims of human trafficking.

DCFS receives, investigates and acts upon a report of child abuse or neglect every five minutes. Tens of thousands of children are safer thanks to those who call our Child Abuse hotline, 1-800-25-ABUSE (252-2873) each year. Working together, we can ensure a safe, loving home and brighter future for every child.

