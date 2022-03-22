ILLINOIS - Today, conservative champion Senator Ted Cruz announced he is endorsing Congresswoman Mary Miller for re-election in Illinois' 15th District.

"I'm proud to endorse Mary Miller for Congress in Illinois' 15th Congressional District, and I ask my fellow patriots to support her," said Sen. Cruz. "Mary is a conservative and the kind of fighter we need in Congress who works every day to secure our border, protect life, and protect the Second Amendment."

"Senator Ted Cruz is a conservative champion, and I am honored to have his endorsement," said Congresswoman Mary Miller. “I am proud to fight alongside Senator Cruz to protect our Second Amendment, defend the unborn, and stop the Democrat takeover of our elections. We will never back down in our fight against Joe Biden and the Democrats’ America Last agenda."

"Grassroots conservatives across the country follow Senator Cruz's lead because he is an unapologetic conservative, and he is not afraid to take on the corrupt DC establishment of both parties to save America from the radical left," said Miller.

You can read the Breaking News article on Sen. Cruz endorsing Congresswoman Mary Miller from Breitbart News below:

Congresswoman Miller has been endorsed by President Trump and is running for re-election in Illinois' conservative 15th District, where President Trump received almost 70 percent of the vote. She is rated as one of the most conservative members of Congress and is a member of the House Freedom Caucus.

