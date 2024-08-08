SPRINGFIELD - The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), an organization that advocates for small businesses across the nation, has announced that Illinois State Senators Jason Plummer and Erica Harriss have earned a perfect 100% on the 2023-2024 legislative scorecard.

“It’s an honor to be recognized again for my support of our small business community,” said State Senator Plummer (R-Edwardsville). “If we want to grow our economy and create new good-paying jobs, we have to put forward pro-growth policies that help our businesses succeed.”

Rankings are based on legislator voting records on eight individual bills from the 103rd General Assembly (2023-2024) that affect small businesses in the state. Click here to read a summary of the bills included in the rankings.

“From one small business owner to another, I will always be an advocate and strong supporter for small business communities,” said Senator Harriss (R-Glen Carbon). “Times are tough, and we must do more to advocate for our small business community to ensure they have a good foundation in a tough economic climate and a bright future ahead.”

NFIB is the voice of small business, advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 states. NFIB is nonprofit and nonpartisan.

To learn more about the National Federation of Independent Business and to view every Illinois legislator’s voting record on the NFIB ranking bills, please visit https://strgnfibcom.blob.core.windows.net/nfibcom/IL-Voting-Record-05.pdf.

